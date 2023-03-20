Defender Capital LLC. Sells 2,171 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Defender Capital LLC. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 14.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $242.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

