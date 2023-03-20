DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Hits $0.0035

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $12,936.83 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

