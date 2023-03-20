Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 213,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $328.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $165,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,399,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,100 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile



Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Further Reading

