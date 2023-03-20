Devinder Kumar Sells 16,265 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $96.81. The stock had a trading volume of 91,845,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,341,664. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.