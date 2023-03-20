Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Dialight (LON:DIA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Dialight Stock Performance
Shares of DIA stock traded down GBX 6.58 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 193.43 ($2.36). The company had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.79. Dialight has a one year low of GBX 190.80 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 385.04 ($4.69). The firm has a market cap of £63.73 million, a PE ratio of 4,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30.
Dialight Company Profile
