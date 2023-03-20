Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Dialight (LON:DIA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Dialight Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down GBX 6.58 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 193.43 ($2.36). The company had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.79. Dialight has a one year low of GBX 190.80 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 385.04 ($4.69). The firm has a market cap of £63.73 million, a PE ratio of 4,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

