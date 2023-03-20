Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Raised by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $39,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 50,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,820. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

