DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.93.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 1,135,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.