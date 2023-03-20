Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.53–$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diversey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Diversey Price Performance

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Diversey has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Diversey by 491.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 2,114,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversey by 251.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 1,129,398 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Diversey by 55.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 951,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversey by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 628,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

