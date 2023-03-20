Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0733 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.72 billion and $410.85 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00295380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015974 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

