Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.58. 589,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,188. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

