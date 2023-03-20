Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 4.1 %

DEI stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $34.70.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.