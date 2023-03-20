Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.46

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.46 and last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 47118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on D.UN. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.31.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.01.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.