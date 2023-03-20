Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,664,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,314 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for approximately 5.9% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $57,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DNB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.74. 233,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

