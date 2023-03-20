Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DNLMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.77) to GBX 1,150 ($14.02) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.77) to GBX 1,240 ($15.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Dunelm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

DNLMY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

