DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

