Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.71.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.96. 40,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,557. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.