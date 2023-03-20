Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
ETV opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV)
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.