Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

ETV opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

