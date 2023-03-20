Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider Buys £994.28 in Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 469 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £994.28 ($1,211.80).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EGL stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.52) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market cap of £235.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,217.65 and a beta of 0.44. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 187.32 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 252 ($3.07).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,705.88%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

