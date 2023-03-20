Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.34. 156,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

