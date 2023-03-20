ECOMI Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $224.80 million and approximately $923,562.20 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

