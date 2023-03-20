Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 583,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,339,000 after buying an additional 179,865 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

LLY stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

