Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.60.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,400. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,277 shares of company stock worth $2,612,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

