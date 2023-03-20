Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Tops $186.48 on Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $15.85 billion and $1.57 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $186.48 or 0.00670467 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 184.49259491 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $793,983.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

