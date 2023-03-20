Energi Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $189,243.42 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00063543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,648,347 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.