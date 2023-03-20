Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of WATT stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Get Energous alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $27,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares in the company, valued at $446,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 78,855 shares of company stock worth $50,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energous

About Energous

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the second quarter worth $25,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.