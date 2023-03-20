Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Performance
Shares of WATT stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $27,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares in the company, valued at $446,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 78,855 shares of company stock worth $50,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Energous
About Energous
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energous (WATT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.