Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

