Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.71%.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.