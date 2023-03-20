ENI (NYSE:E) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

ENI stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $388,804,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

