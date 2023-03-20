Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.16) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,971.67 ($24.03).

LON ENT traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,216.50 ($14.83). 338,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,414.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,318.62. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,719.45 ($20.96). The company has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

