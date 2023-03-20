Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

About Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,935 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.