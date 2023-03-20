Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Entravision Communications Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.32.
Entravision Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.
Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
