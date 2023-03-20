EOS Price Reaches $1.16 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00004133 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $215.15 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005215 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004031 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001263 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,810,728 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

