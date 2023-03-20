EOS Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $330.15 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005127 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003956 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,864,396 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

