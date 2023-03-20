Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) CFO Kirk R. Oliver Buys 9,000 Shares

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

