Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) CFO Kirk R. Oliver Buys 9,000 Shares

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRNGet Rating) CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

