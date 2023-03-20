Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 8.0 %

EQBK stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

In related news, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $39,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $27,186.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $39,078.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $137,310 and sold 5,966 shares worth $179,872. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,122,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.