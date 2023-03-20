Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $263,840.59

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $263,840.59 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00005434 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,848.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00300589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00076049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00555862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00490172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,181,163 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

