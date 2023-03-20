Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,069 shares of company stock valued at $105,990. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

