Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 2% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $19.91 or 0.00070755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $228.05 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,140.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00287488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00546109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00468976 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,007,646 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

