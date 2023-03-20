Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $141.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.