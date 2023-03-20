Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:EVBN opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.89. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $40.57.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

