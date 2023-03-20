Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $433.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

