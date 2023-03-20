Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

