Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $37,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $45.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

