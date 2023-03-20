Evensky & Katz LLC Has $729,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,056 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,007,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,116.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 330,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 320,047 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,026,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

