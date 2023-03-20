Evensky & Katz LLC Invests $16.67 Million in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,000. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 74,097 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000.

CAPE opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

