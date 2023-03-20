Evensky & Katz LLC Invests $39,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 467,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 58,359 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $62.64 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.