Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.35 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average of $145.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

