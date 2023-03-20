Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 520,199 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,199 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up 5.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $61,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 201,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $84.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

