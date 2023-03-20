Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

