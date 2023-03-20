Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Sells $249,900.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $41.82. 12,383,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
