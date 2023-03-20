Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Sells $249,900.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $41.82. 12,383,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

