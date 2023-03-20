Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $110.92 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

