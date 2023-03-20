Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Federal Signal by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

